JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 246.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.47 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

