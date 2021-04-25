Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,495.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.