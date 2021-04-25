Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

