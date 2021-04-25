Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $855.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $750.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.