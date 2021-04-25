Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

