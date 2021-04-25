Morgan Stanley Acquires 90,792 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Key Tronic worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTCC. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Key Tronic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $128.26 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

