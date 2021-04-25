Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $609,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

