Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

