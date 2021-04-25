Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.9% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,135,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

