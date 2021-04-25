Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$137.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magna International traded as high as C$122.67 and last traded at C$122.32, with a volume of 163897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.72.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.549 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

