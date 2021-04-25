BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen Purchases 7,009 Shares

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen acquired 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5,700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,951,300.00.
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. BTCS Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
About BTCS
