BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen Purchases 7,009 Shares

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) CEO Charles W. Allen acquired 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5,700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,951,300.00.

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. BTCS Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

