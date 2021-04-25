MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $545.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $558.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.78.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $507.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.76. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $416.04 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.