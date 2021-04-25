Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CSTM opened at $15.79 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

