Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,781,077.12 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92.

On Thursday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.10 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.