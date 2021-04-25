Benchmark Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of STX stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

