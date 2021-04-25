Rajat Taneja Sells 31,750 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajat Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00.

V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

