Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,786 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.