Brokerages Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 243.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,342 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

