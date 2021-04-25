Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,407 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

