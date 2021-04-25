Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CYD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.