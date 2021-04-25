Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sogou were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.