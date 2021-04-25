MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.19 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $557.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

