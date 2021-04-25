Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Oportun Financial worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,555 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

