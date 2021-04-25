Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,698 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $2.21 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

