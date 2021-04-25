Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,517 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Omaha worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

