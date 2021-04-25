Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of InfuSystem worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the third quarter worth $140,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $22.27 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.37 million, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

