Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Luxfer worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms have commented on LXFR. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

