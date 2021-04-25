Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,664 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Athersys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $365.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.39.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

