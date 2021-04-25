Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 21,822 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 999.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

