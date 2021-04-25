Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,850 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

