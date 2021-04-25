Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.