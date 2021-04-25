HSBC Lowers Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HSBC currently has $137.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

