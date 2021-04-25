Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $106.12.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

