Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

