BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in BP by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

