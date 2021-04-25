BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $984.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $949.00 to $984.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.52. The company has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

