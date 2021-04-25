Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KRUS opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

