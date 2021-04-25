Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Park City Group worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park City Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.