29,258 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

