LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 0.19. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.