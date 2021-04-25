Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNRG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $110.79.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $121,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 58.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

