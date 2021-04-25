Northern Trust Corp Has $580,000 Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Savara worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.