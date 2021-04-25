LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.32 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.