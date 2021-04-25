Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

