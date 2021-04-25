Northern Trust Corp Has $598,000 Stock Position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

