LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alexco Resource by 272.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,467 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.74 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

