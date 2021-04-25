Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSAT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 328,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.