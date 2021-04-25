LPL Financial LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

