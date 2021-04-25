LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 29,198 Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

