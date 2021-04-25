11,419 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.28 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

